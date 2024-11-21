Putin Claims Russia Strikes Ukraine with New Intermediate-Range Missile in Retaliation”

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had launched a strike on Ukraine using a newly developed intermediate-range ballistic missile, just days after Kyiv used Western-supplied weapons to target Russian territory. The missile attack, which Putin described as a direct response to Ukraine’s use of long-range weaponry from the United States and the United Kingdom, marks an escalation in the ongoing conflict.

In a surprise address to the nation, Putin said the missile strike was retaliation for Ukraine’s recent attacks, which included strikes deep within Russian borders using Western-made rockets. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, meanwhile, confirmed that a new Russian missile had hit the country, suggesting that the weapon used had the “characteristics” of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). However, Zelensky did not provide specific details on the weapon’s design or range.

The exact damage caused by the Russian strike remains unclear, though Ukrainian officials say the missile targeted infrastructure in the eastern city of Dnipro. Authorities in Dnipro have not confirmed the full extent of the damage, but the attack is seen as part of a broader pattern of escalating missile and artillery exchanges between the two countries.

This missile strike represents a significant development in the ongoing war, as both Russia and Ukraine continue to exchange high-tech weaponry in a conflict that has already caused substantial civilian and military casualties. The attack also follows a pattern of rising tensions, with both sides employing increasingly sophisticated weaponry supplied by their respective allies. The situation continues to evolve as both nations escalate their military operations.

As of now, further details on the missile’s impact and its implications for the conflict remain scarce, but the development suggests a shift towards more advanced weaponry being used in the war.