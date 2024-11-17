Pakistan’s VPN Ban Sparks Outrage Over Privacy Concerns, Internet Surveillance, and Free Speech

Pakistan’s top religious body has declared that using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to access blocked content is un-Islamic, a ruling that underscores the government’s increasing crackdown on online freedoms. This decision comes amid broader efforts to control the digital landscape, including new regulations that mandate VPN registration through the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The government justifies these measures as crucial for improving cybersecurity, combating terrorism, and curbing access to “immoral” content. VPNs are widely used in Pakistan to bypass restrictions on social media and access websites that have been blocked, including adult sites and platforms like Twitter (now X), which has been banned in the country since 2022. The religious council condemned the use of VPNs for such purposes, calling it “abetting in sin” and against Islamic law.

The Ministry of Interior has further raised alarms over VPNs being used for illegal activities, including terrorist financing and the coordination of violent attacks. As part of its strategy to limit such activities, the government has pushed for the blocking of unauthorized VPN services, heightening concerns about privacy and government overreach.

To tighten control, the PTA has introduced a new system requiring all VPN users to register online, providing sensitive personal information like national ID numbers and internet service provider (ISP) details. Critics argue that this could lead to widespread surveillance, infringing on citizens’ privacy and allowing the government to track online behavior more closely. The registration system is seen as part of a broader effort to stifle dissent and increase state control over the internet.

The timing of the crackdown has fueled criticism, particularly after the suspension of X (formerly Twitter) following the controversial 2022 general elections. Many opponents argue that these moves are aimed at suppressing political discourse, as the government has increasingly labeled online criticism as “digital terrorism.” Activists and human rights groups warn that these policies violate basic rights, including the right to free expression and privacy.

With the PTA giving users until the end of the month to comply with the new VPN registration requirements, Pakistanis face the prospect of further restrictions on their digital freedoms, even as many continue to rely on VPNs to circumvent bans and censorship. Critics of the government’s policies see this as an escalation of internet surveillance and a worrying erosion of fundamental rights in the country.