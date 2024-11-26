Pakistan’s Protests Escalate: Crackdowns, Clashes, and Stalled Negotiations

Tensions in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad have reached boiling point as the government cracks down on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters protesting the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Demonstrators demand Khan’s release, the reversal of recent constitutional amendments, and the return of what they allege is a “stolen mandate” from February’s elections.

Protests and Government Response

Protesters, led by Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, have pushed toward D-Chowk in Islamabad’s Red Zone despite heavy roadblocks and intermittent internet outages. Authorities have responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, and live ammunition, leading to clashes that left at least two protesters dead and several security personnel injured.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Atta Tarar have accused PTI of inciting violence and using foreign recruits to destabilize the government. Both ministers ruled out any further negotiations, with Naqvi claiming the protests aim to provoke casualties.

The government has dismissed PTI’s calls for dialogue, alleging that Bushra Bibi orchestrated the unrest. Tarar accused her of leveraging the protests for political gain and demanded accountability, even implicating foreign elements in the demonstrations.

Amnesty and International Reactions

Amnesty International has condemned the government’s “shoot-on-sight” orders and called for restraint, urging the Pakistani authorities to respect the rights to peaceful assembly and expression. They have demanded the release of protesters detained arbitrarily and emphasized the need for lawful and proportionate use of force.

Imran Khan’s Statement

From prison, Khan urged his supporters to remain peaceful and united, framing the protests as a fight for Pakistan’s survival and freedom. His message underscored PTI’s demand for a return to civilian governance and an end to military overreach.

Current Outlook

As the government strengthens its position and protesters vow to persist, fears of further violence loom large. Authorities have cleared parts of D-Chowk but warn against any further advances, threatening a stronger response. Meanwhile, the government’s hardline stance against PTI has fueled international criticism and deepened domestic unrest, setting the stage for prolonged confrontation.