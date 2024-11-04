Pakistan’s National Assembly Passes Controversial Bills Expanding Supreme Court and Military Chiefs’ Terms

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s National Assembly on Monday passed six bills, including measures to increase the number of Supreme Court judges and extend the terms of military chiefs, amid strong opposition protests. The Senate followed suit a few hours later.

One key bill seeks to double the number of Supreme Court judges from 17 to 34, with Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar citing the need to address a backlog of cases. The changes would also allow current military chiefs to serve five-year terms instead of three.

If signed by President Asif Ali Zardari, the amendments would apply retroactively to all current armed services chiefs. The bills include:

Supreme Court Number of Judges (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Supreme Court Practice and Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2024

The proposed amendments also aim to expand the scope of the Supreme Court’s functioning, including the establishment of constitutional benches. Critics, including opposition leaders and legal experts, argue that these changes threaten judicial independence and pave the way for increased executive control over the judiciary.

Opposition parties, particularly the PTI, condemned the bills, claiming they undermine democracy and could lead to a form of legal martial law. Lawyers expressed concerns that the government’s actions are part of a broader strategy to manipulate judicial authority.

The National Assembly session was adjourned until today, while the Senate session was suspended indefinitely.__Photo Courtesy dawn.com