Pakistan’s Kurram District Attack Kills 39, Injures Dozens as Security Concerns Rise

A deadly attack on a convoy of passenger vehicles in Pakistan’s Kurram District on Tuesday has left at least 39 people dead, with conflicting reports suggesting the number could be as high as 44 to 51. The attack occurred in the Manduri Dad Kamar and Char Khel areas of Lower Kurram, where two convoys—one heading to Peshawar from Parachinar and another traveling in the opposite direction—were ambushed by armed assailants.

According to the Kurram control room, 44 bodies have been confirmed, along with 16 injuries. However, independent sources report 51 deaths, including a soldier assigned to protect the convoy, and around 81 injuries, two of which were soldiers. The wounded, including women, have been rushed to local hospitals such as CMH and Alizai Tehsil Hospital.

Tribal leaders have expressed outrage over the attack, citing the government’s failure to secure the region despite repeated warnings. Jalal Bangash, a tribal leader, emphasized the urgent need for rescue operations, as many passengers remain trapped in the area. He criticized the government’s lack of effective security measures, pointing to the failure of previous efforts to ensure safe transportation. “Dozens of passengers are still stranded, and immediate action is needed to prevent further loss of life,” he said.

This incident follows previous protests and calls for better security, with over 100,000 people marching peacefully just two weeks ago to demand safer travel conditions. Despite the introduction of convoys escorted by security forces since October 12, the attack highlights the ongoing risks faced by travelers in the region.

In response, Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, describing it as a cowardly act and offering condolences to the victims’ families. They also called for swift action against those responsible for the attack, which has intensified security concerns in Kurram.

The authorities have not yet identified the attackers or their motives, but the tragedy has sparked widespread grief and anger, with residents and tribal leaders calling for immediate action to address the continuing threats in the region.