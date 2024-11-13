Pakistan’s Imran Khan Calls for Nationwide Protest in Islamabad on November 24 Amid Political Crisis

Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has issued a “final call” for a large-scale protest in Islamabad on November 24, denouncing what he describes as a “stolen mandate,” “unjust arrests,” and the government’s push to pass the controversial 26th constitutional amendment. Khan’s call for mass demonstrations comes after months of political turmoil, ongoing arrests of party leaders, and growing discontent with the current government.

Khan, who was arrested in August 2023 on multiple charges, has been at the center of a political crisis marked by protests nationwide, primarily calling for his release and accusing the government of rigging the upcoming 2024 elections scheduled for February 8. PTI has organized numerous protests since his detention, including large rallies in October, despite heavy police crackdowns and roadblocks.

The PTI leader’s sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, along with other party workers, have also been arrested in connection with protests. On Wednesday, after visiting Imran Khan in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan revealed her brother’s message to the nation, urging farmers, lawyers, civil society, and students to join the protest to defend democracy and their rights.

In her statement, Aleema Khan quoted Imran Khan as saying that after the February 8 election, the “foundation for democracy” laid by voters had been “stolen,” and that the 26th Amendment had stripped citizens of their rights, comparing the current conditions to those under Pakistan’s past military regimes. Imran also warned that the Supreme Court, which he said has been “occupied,” is no longer a pillar of justice under the current government.

The call for protest follows a series of confrontations between PTI supporters and security forces in recent months. On October 4, PTI activists clashed with police and defied road closures, attempting to gather in Islamabad despite heavy security. In Quetta on November 8, clashes broke out between police and PTI supporters after the administration canceled permission for a rally demanding Khan’s release. Fourteen people, including eight police officers, were injured in the violence.

Imran Khan’s call has drawn criticism from political opponents. Senator Sherry Rehman, vice-president of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), condemned Khan’s protest plans, accusing him of instigating “chaos and provocation” rather than peaceful demonstrations. Rehman, referencing the history of political violence in Pakistan, warned that calling for workers to march “with a shroud on their heads” was a dangerous and reckless move.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) accused Imran Khan of planning to launch an “armed struggle” against the government. Sanaullah pointed to recent speeches by PTI leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, as evidence of plans to escalate the situation into an armed conflict. “The rhetoric we’re hearing from PTI leaders indicates they are preparing for an armed struggle,” Sanaullah said.

As the political crisis deepens, all eyes are on the November 24 protest, which Khan has framed as a decisive moment for Pakistan’s future. PTI supporters are expected to gather in large numbers despite ongoing security measures, making it a pivotal event in the lead-up to Pakistan’s upcoming general elections.