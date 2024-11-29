Pakistan warns foreign nationals against involvement in political protests

The Pakistani Foreign Office has clarified that foreign nationals are prohibited from participating in political gatherings in Pakistan, emphasizing that such actions are illegal.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch made the statement during a media briefing, stressing that the Pakistani government has no ongoing negotiations with the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

She further noted that talks with the TTP would be contrary to the interests of the thousands of families affected by the group’s violence.

Baloch reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining friendly relations with all neighboring countries, pointing out that strengthening ties with one country does not imply deteriorating relations with others.

When questioned about Israeli remarks on Iran’s nuclear capabilities, she declined to comment, stating that Pakistan condemns the genocide in Gaza and supports Lebanon’s sovereignty, welcoming the ceasefire agreement there.

The spokesperson also addressed the issue of Afghan nationals who were detained during protests, confirming that the Ministry of Interior had arrested foreign nationals, including Afghan citizens.

She reiterated that foreign involvement in Pakistan’s political affairs is strictly illegal and urged all foreigners to refrain from engaging in the country’s political matters. The Ministry of Interior is expected to release details of the detained Afghan nationals.

Additionally, Baloch confirmed that there are no travel restrictions on Pakistanis visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and noted that the number of Pakistani prisoners in the UAE remains unclear.

She also shared that agreements covering economy, connectivity, business, and customs were signed during the recent visit of Belarusian President.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is set to visit Iran on December 2-3, where discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation under the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) framework and the signing of the ECO Clean Energy Charter.__Tribune.com