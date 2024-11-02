Pakistan urges UN’s top rights body to address problems facing people in ‘UN-recognized disputed territories’

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 2 (APP): Pakistan has called on the UN Human Rights Council to set greater focus on human rights violations in ‘UN-recognized disputed territories’ — obviously meaning Kashmir and Palestine — and to address the multiple challenges facing the people there, especially those under foreign occupation.

“Such situations often lead to draconian legislation by occupying powers, who exploit their control to evade accountability, restrict freedoms, and suppress movements for self-determination,” Pakistani delegate Saima Saleem told the UN General Assembly on Friday, while underscoring that the 47-member Council upholds its commitment to promote and protect human rights.

Speaking in a debate on the annual report of the President of the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, Saima Saleem, a counselor in the Pakistan Mission to the UN, said that the plight of populations living under foreign occupation needed greater attention as they face violations of fundamental rights, including the denial of self-determination, dignity, and fundamental freedoms.

“The Human Rights Council (HRC) should enhance efforts to advocate for and support these populations through independent investigations and regular reporting,” the Pakistani delegate said.

She said, “Pakistan has an inclusive, balanced approach that recognizes the diversity of human rights concerns across regions and upholds this principle by fostering constructive dialogue and avoiding politicization in the Council work.”

Underscoring the imperative of the Council allocating its resources equitably across the spectrum of rights without hierarchy, she urged member states and donor institutions to enhance funding and technical support for capacity-building programs.

She lamented the rise of racial hatred, religious extremism, and violent nationalism and called on the Special Procedures Branch to investigate and present actionable recommendations to counter this rising threat.

Elaborating, the Pakistani delegate said, “In many regions, Islamophobia has been normalized, manifesting through calls for expulsion, restrictions on religious expression, burning of Holy Quran, and the defamation of Islamic symbols and sacred spaces, noting that such actions were often conducted under the guise of free speech.”

“The HRC has a crucial role in addressing Islamophobia,” she added.

“Today the global landscape faces a spectrum of crises—from climate change to the food and financial crises—aamplifying inequalities, poverty, and social injustice,” the Pakistani delegate said.

“These challenges place a substantial burden on future generations,” she informed.

“It is imperative that the Human Rights Council allocate its resources equitably across the spectrum of rights, balancing civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, including the right to development,” she concluded.