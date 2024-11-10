Pakistan Security Forces Kill 10 Terrorists in North Waziristan Amid Tensions with TTP

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Pakistani security forces killed 10 terrorists and injured eight others in a series of operations in North Waziristan on Sunday, according to the military’s media wing, ISPR. The operations targeted terrorist groups linked to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), following a sharp uptick in attacks on security forces in recent months.

The first operation took place in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, where forces engaged a group of militants, killing two during an intense firefight. In a separate incident, a group of militants attempting to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border was intercepted, with two more militants killed and two injured.

A third operation in the same area resulted in the death of six terrorists and the injury of six others. Security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the militants, who were allegedly involved in multiple attacks against civilians and security personnel.

The military referred to the militants as “khawarij” (outcasts), a term designated by the Pakistani government for TTP terrorists after they broke a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022, escalating violence in the region. The latest operations come amid growing concerns about human rights violations and civilian casualties, as security forces ramp up efforts to eliminate militant groups from the region.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks in recent months, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, since the TTP resumed its insurgency. The government’s attempts to negotiate with the group have faltered, and the TTP has vowed to continue targeting security forces.

In response to the operations, both President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for their efforts in counterterrorism operations. However, human rights groups have raised concerns over civilian casualties and the tactics used by security forces in these operations.