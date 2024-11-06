Pakistan: JUI-F and PTI Agree to Form United Opposition Front Against Government’s ‘Unconstitutional’ Moves

ISLAMABAD — In a significant move signaling unity among opposition factions, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have pledged to form a joint opposition front, vowing to mount a coordinated challenge to the government both inside and outside of Parliament.

The commitment was made during a meeting at the residence of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, where leaders from both parties discussed plans to address what they see as an erosion of democratic norms and constitutional rights under the current administration. The meeting, which lasted over two and a half hours, also included PTI leaders Asad Qaiser and Faisal Chaudhry, who expressed their solidarity with JUI-F’s stance.

Key points of agreement included a call for the release of PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, who remains incarcerated under controversial charges. Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s party criticized the government for its “rushed” passage of new legislation, including the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which opposition leaders argue undermines the constitutional framework and bypasses democratic principles.

JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri and PTI Deputy Information Secretary Syed Hussain Akhundzada, speaking to the press, both condemned the government’s actions, accusing it of trampling on the Constitution and betraying the people’s trust. They also decried what they called an increasingly authoritarian stance by the ruling administration, which, they claimed, is intentionally provoking the opposition and undermining democratic institutions.

“The government is not only violating the Constitution but also breaking its promises to the people,” Ghauri said. “The legislation passed recently, especially the amendments to the Constitution, has no legitimacy, as it comes from a ‘fake-mandated assembly.’”

The opposition’s calls for unity were further underscored by demands for Imran Khan’s immediate release and the assurance of his legal rights while in detention. Ghauri insisted that the cases against Khan should be dismissed, labeling them “baseless” and politically motivated.

The meeting also addressed the controversial support JUI-F had earlier shown for the constitutional amendments that led to the formation of a seven-member constitutional bench. Ghauri clarified that many provisions of the original proposal were removed during negotiations, calling the process “a matter of give and take.”

After his upcoming foreign trip, Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expected to lead efforts to bring all opposition parties together in a single platform to challenge the government. He stressed that practical steps will be taken once he returns to the country.

Both parties emphasized that their opposition to the government is rooted in a commitment to democracy and constitutional integrity, and they are calling on all opposition parties to join them in this struggle.