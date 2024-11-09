Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Release Imminent, Says PTI Leader at Swabi Rally

SWABI, Pakistan — Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressed confidence on Saturday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan would be released from prison “very soon.” Speaking at a PTI rally in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gohar declared the event as a “referendum” against what he called the “mandate-stealing government.” He also emphasized that PTI would take to the streets to demand Khan’s release, asking how peace could be restored while the party’s founder remains incarcerated.

Gohar’s comments came amid a wave of public unrest, including a deadly suicide bombing at Quetta’s railway station that killed at least 27 people. Gohar voiced his concern that the country’s political situation and security challenges could not improve with Khan still behind bars.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, addressing the same rally, vowed to secure Khan’s release, declaring they were ready to “sacrifice their lives” for the cause. Gandapur emphasized the importance of freedom and unity within PTI, reiterating that only Khan had the authority to make decisions for the party. He also indicated that PTI’s planned march to Islamabad would continue until Khan’s release.

“We will not return until Imran Khan is freed,” Gandapur declared, confirming that PTI was preparing for a final showdown with the government. The rally was part of PTI’s push for both the independence of the judiciary and the release of their leader, who has been imprisoned since his conviction in the Toshakhana case in August 2022. Khan is currently held in high-security B-class facilities at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, facing multiple legal challenges.

Last week, Gandapur had promised a “final call” to remove the current government, accusing the authorities of mistreating PTI members while ignoring peaceful protests. He announced plans for intra-party elections and stated that PTI would not back down until their demands are met.