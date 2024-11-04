Moldova’s Pro-EU President Maia Sandu Secures Reelection Amid Tensions

CHISINAU: Maia Sandu, Moldova’s pro-EU incumbent president, won reelection in a closely watched runoff, defeating Alexandr Stoianoglo, backed by pro-Russian factions. Sandu received 54.94% of the vote, compared to Stoianoglo’s 45.06%.

In her victory speech, Sandu hailed the election as a “lesson in democracy,” emphasizing that “freedom, truth, and justice have prevailed.” The election followed a narrow referendum in which 50.35% of voters supported EU membership, despite allegations of foreign interference, particularly from Russia.

EU leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen and Emmanuel Macron, congratulated Sandu on her win and lauded the resilience of Moldova’s democracy. However, the election was marred by reported attempts at voter manipulation, including a Russian vote-buying scheme.

Moldova remains deeply divided, with urban areas largely favoring EU integration while rural regions and separatist territories oppose it. Political analysts warn that to sustain its pro-EU trajectory, Moldova will need substantial external support amid ongoing pressure from Russia.