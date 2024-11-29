Massive Protests Erupt in Georgia After EU Accession Freeze



Thousands of demonstrators flooded the streets of Tbilisi on Friday night, protesting the Georgian government’s decision to suspend European Union accession talks until 2028. Chanting “traitors” and holding pictures of journalists allegedly beaten by police during earlier protests, the crowds voiced their anger over what they see as a betrayal of Georgia’s pro-EU aspirations

The protests followed a turbulent night of unrest where police deployed tear gas, water cannons, and batons to disperse demonstrators. Authorities reported 43 arrests and injuries to 32 police officers, while the number of injured protesters remains unclear. Opposition groups and activists have accused the government of escalating violence, with reports of journalists being targeted by police.

Government Defends Decision Amid EU Criticism

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze defended the decision to freeze accession talks, accusing the EU of “blackmail” after European legislators called for a re-run of last month’s parliamentary elections due to alleged fraud. Kobakhidze said Georgia remains committed to joining the EU by 2030 but emphasized that it must do so with “dignity” and respect for “national interests.”

The European Parliament has described the election as part of Georgia’s “worsening democratic crisis,” citing voter intimidation, manipulation, and harassment of observers. In a resolution passed Thursday, EU lawmakers called for sanctions against Kobakhidze and key officials, including Georgian Dream party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Public Outrage Over Policy Shift

The decision to pause EU talks has sparked widespread condemnation, with critics accusing the ruling Georgian Dream party of aligning the country closer to Russia. Protests erupted in major cities, including Tbilisi and Kutaisi, with demonstrators accusing the government of ignoring public will.

Polling shows over 80% of Georgians favor EU membership, a goal enshrined in the nation’s constitution. Former President Giorgi Margvelashvili called the government’s pivot “unprecedented,” saying it undermines three decades of pro-Western policy.

“This is a deliberate effort to pull Georgia into Russia’s orbit,” Margvelashvili told the BBC.

Escalating Tensions and Resignations

The protests have drawn support from various factions, including over 100 diplomats and civil servants who signed an open letter denouncing the government’s move as unconstitutional. Georgia’s ambassador to Bulgaria, Otar Berdzenishvili, also resigned in protest, citing the decision as a betrayal of decades of work toward EU integration.

“The tireless efforts of the Georgian people must not be compromised,” Berdzenishvili said.

In response to mounting international and domestic criticism, Kobakhidze dismissed concerns, saying Georgia would continue reforms necessary for EU membership. However, protesters and opposition leaders remain unconvinced, vowing to sustain demonstrations.

International Backlash and the Road Ahead

EU Ambassador Pawel Herczynski called the suspension “heartbreaking” and contrary to the aspirations of the Georgian people. Critics argue that Georgian Dream’s policies increasingly mirror those of Russia, particularly after the government introduced a Russia-style law targeting NGOs accused of acting in the interests of foreign powers.

The protests highlight deepening tensions between the government and its citizens, who see European integration as key to Georgia’s future. Demonstrations are expected to continue in the coming days as pressure mounts on the ruling party to reverse its decision.

Georgia’s path to EU membership, once seen as inevitable, now hangs in the balance amid political strife, international scrutiny, and growing public unrest.