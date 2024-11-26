Kremlin Decries Western Talk of Arming Ukraine with Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin condemned discussions in Western media about providing Ukraine with nuclear weapons, labeling such proposals as “absolutely irresponsible.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized these reports, which cited unnamed U.S. officials speculating about nuclear transfers to deter Russia. Moscow warned that such actions could escalate the conflict to nuclear confrontation.

Deputy Security Council Chair Dmitry Medvedev escalated rhetoric, suggesting any nuclear supply to Ukraine would justify a Russian nuclear response. The U.S. dismissed the speculation, reaffirming no plans for such transfers, emphasizing ongoing conventional support for Ukraine