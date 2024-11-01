Kashmir: Two Uttar Pradesh Residents Injured in Militant Attack in Budgam

Srinagar, Nov 1 — In a troubling escalation of violence, two men from Uttar Pradesh were shot by militants in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. The attack occurred in the Mazhama area of Magam, where Sufiyan and Usman were targeted, raising concerns over the safety of non-state resident workers in the region.

Officials reported that both individuals sustained injuries from the gunfire and were promptly taken to a local hospital for treatment. Fortunately, they are currently in stable condition, according to medical staff.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of attacks against migrant laborers and non-residents in Jammu and Kashmir, which has seen increased militant activity in recent months. Local authorities have been urged to enhance security measures to protect workers, particularly those from outside the region, as fear grows among non-resident communities.

The recent uptick in violence highlights the ongoing challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, where tensions remain high and safety concerns for laborers from other states continue to mount. Community leaders are calling for greater support and protection for those working in the area, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive strategy to address the rising threats.