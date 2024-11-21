Kashmir: “SC Considers Setting Up Trial for Yasin Malik Inside Tihar Jail”

NEW DELHI: In a recent hearing, the Supreme Court remarked that even Ajmal Kasab, the 2008 Mumbai attacker, was granted a fair trial in India, as it weighed the possibility of holding Yasin Malik’s trial inside Tihar Jail. The Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader, currently serving a life sentence for terror funding, is facing charges in a 1989 kidnapping case involving Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of former J&K CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

The CBI challenged a 2022 ruling by a Jammu court requiring Malik to appear physically for cross-examination. The court raised security concerns over transporting Malik and suggested he could appear virtually or that the trial could be held within the prison. The Solicitor General cited threats to national security, referencing Malik’s ties to militants, and warned against allowing him to leave jail.

The Supreme Court is expected to finalize the trial setup after reviewing security protocols and the number of witnesses involved. The case, which dates back to the abduction of Rubaiya Sayeed, has been under investigation for decades and remains a sensitive issue for national security.

Latest Update: The case has been adjourned to November 28, with the CBI instructed to amend its petition and involve all relevant parties.