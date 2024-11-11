Kashmir: People from all faiths, ideologies in J-K want special status back – Dy CM

“This is not the fight of chief minister, or deputy chief minister; rather it belongs to everyone and every citizen of J&K has to play his or her role in this legitimate struggle,” he continued

Jammu, Nov 11: Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary said on Monday that fight for restoration of special status to J&K is not limited to chief minister or his deputy only, rather it is the fight of every citizen residing in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said every citizen whatever their ideological affiliation or faith is, wants special status should be restored.

Addressing a gathering at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan in winter capital Jammu, the deputy chief minister said that the demand of restoration of special status to J&K is not confined to a section of the society. “This is the demand of every section, and every faith dwelling in Jammu and Kashmir, who wants the snatched rights back at the earliest. Whatever their faith is, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian or else. All wants special status back to J&K,” deputy chief minister said.

He said the resolution passed by the J&K Legislative Assembly in its recently concluded session reminded Home Minister of India that you have made promise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the floor of the Parliament that statehood to J&K will be restored soon, so we emphasized upon him to fulfill his promise and restore the snatched rights at the earliest.

“This is not the fight of chief minister, or deputy chief minister; rather it belongs to everyone and every citizen of J&K has to play his or her role in this legitimate struggle,” he continued.

“Can you avail rights of land or job in Himachal Pradesh? If not, then why Jammu and Kashmir has been put on sale? Why our land and job rights are being taken away?, he asked.__GK News