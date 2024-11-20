Kashmir: J&K Election Was a Fight for Identity and Dignity Amid Article 370 and 35A Backlash – Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, November 20, 2024 – Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the recently concluded Assembly elections were not just about securing seats, but about defending the region’s “identity and dignity.” Mufti, speaking at a party meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday, underscored the significance of the election, framing it as a battle for the very essence of Jammu and Kashmir’s political and cultural autonomy, especially in the wake of the controversial revocation of Articles 370 and 35A.

“These elections were about more than just the numbers; they were about protecting the fundamental rights, the identity, and the dignity of Jammu and Kashmir,” Mufti said. “Our MLAs have stood firm, raising the concerns of the people regarding the unilateral abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. Their voices are crucial as we continue to fight these decisions both within the legislative chambers and on the ground, in communities across the region.”

The revocation of Article 370, which provided special autonomy to the state, and Article 35A, which protected property and job rights for permanent residents, has sparked widespread discontent and protest across Jammu and Kashmir. Mufti’s comments reflect the ongoing anger and sense of betrayal felt by many in the region since the Articles were nullified in August 2019.

Despite winning only three seats in the election, Mufti praised the efforts of her party’s representatives for continuing to raise critical issues during the Assembly session. “Our MLAs have tirelessly championed the cause of the people, pushing back against the erosion of our rights, especially in light of the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A. Their voices in the legislative assembly have been a vital reminder of the unresolved concerns of the people,” she added.

Mufti reiterated that her party’s agenda—focused on peace, development, and restoring dignity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir—remains more relevant than ever. “We must ensure that the message of peace and justice reaches every doorstep. Our strength lies in the commitment and outreach of our workers, who are the real bridge between the party and the people. Together, we will rebuild the PDP into a beacon of hope for the people of J&K,” she said.

PDP’s Legislative Party leader, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, also criticized the statements of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, accusing him of contradictions. “The promises made by the government during the elections were critical in securing their mandate. Our party will hold them accountable for those commitments and continue to highlight the issues that matter most to the people,” Parra said.

In the backdrop of the ongoing struggle over the revocation of Article 370 and 35A, the PDP’s rhetoric about safeguarding Jammu and Kashmir’s political identity continues to resonate with many, as the region navigates its new political realities under central government control.