Kashmir: Civilians Injured in Grenade Attack in Srinagar Following Deadly Gunfight

Srinagar, Nov 3: At least 12 civilians were injured in a grenade blast near the Tourism Reception Centre (TRC) in Srinagar on Sunday. The explosion occurred outside the TRC playground during the busy Sunday market, with initial reports indicating that the attackers missed their intended target. All injured individuals have been rushed to SMHS hospital, where doctors confirmed that their conditions are stable.

The grenade attack comes on the heels of a deadly encounter on Saturday in the Khanyar area, where security forces killed a foreign terrorist identified as Usman Lashkari, a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. During that operation, which lasted approximately 12 hours, four security personnel—two from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and two from the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG)—were injured. The injured personnel are currently receiving treatment at Army Hospital Badami Bagh Cantonment, with their conditions also reported as stable.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, provided details about the Khanyar operation, describing it as a response to intelligence regarding terrorist movement in the area. The operation began around 4 a.m. and concluded by 4 p.m., resulting in the death of Lashkari and the recovery of significant explosives and ammunition.

In light of these recent attacks, security measures have been intensified across the Kashmir Valley, with officials stating that non-locals have been increasingly targeted in recent months. A top security official confirmed that the region remains on high alert and is prepared to respond to any further incidents.

The body of the killed terrorist has been transported to north Kashmir for burial after the completion of medico-legal formalities. IGP Kashmir visited the injured security personnel, assuring them of full support during their recovery.