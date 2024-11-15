Israel’s Gaza Offensive Escalates After 13 Months, Expands into Lebanon and Iran Strikes Back

Middle East, November 2024 – The Israeli military operation in Gaza, which began in response to Hamas’ brutal attack on October 7, 2023, has now surpassed 13 months, with no signs of slowing down. In a major development, two of Hamas’ top leaders—Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar—were killed in targeted assassinations, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, was reportedly killed in Tehran, while Sinwar, the group’s military commander, was assassinated in southern Gaza. The deaths of these high-ranking leaders represent a serious blow to Hamas, although the group has yet to show signs of losing control over Gaza.

Israel’s military objectives now reportedly include the establishment of “buffer zones” within Gaza, aimed at further isolating Hamas and securing Israeli territory. Sources suggest that Israel has little incentive to de-escalate or halt its offensive, with the Israeli government reportedly waiting until the inauguration of a new U.S. president in January 2025 to reassess its strategy. The ongoing military operations have resulted in a significant number of civilian casualties and widespread destruction, with no clear end in sight.

The conflict has also spilled over into neighboring Lebanon. Israeli forces launched a full-scale invasion, targeting Hezbollah strongholds. This has led to over 1,550 deaths in Lebanon and displaced more than 1 million people, deepening the regional crisis. Israeli airstrikes are believed to have targeted key Hezbollah infrastructure, including the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in a precision strike. Nasrallah’s death raises questions about the future leadership of Hezbollah, with speculation surrounding his likely successor.

In a dramatic escalation, Iran has launched missile strikes against Tel Aviv, further intensifying the regional confrontation. Israel has retaliated with airstrikes targeting Iranian military facilities in Syria, marking a significant broadening of the conflict to include direct military exchanges between Israel and Iran.

As the conflict continues to unfold, the international community remains divided, with the United States and several European countries supporting Israel’s right to self-defense, while others condemn the humanitarian toll the war has taken on Gaza and Lebanon. With both Israel and Hamas facing immense political and military pressure, it remains uncertain how long this brutal conflict will last or what the eventual resolution might look like.