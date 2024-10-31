Israeli Intelligence Warns of Potential Iranian Attack from Iraq Ahead of U.S. Elections

Washington — Israeli intelligence officials are warning that Iran may be preparing to launch an attack against Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, potentially before the U.S. presidential election on November 5. This information was reported by Axios, citing two unnamed Israeli sources.

According to the report, the anticipated assault could involve a significant number of drones and ballistic missiles deployed from Iraq. This strategy may allow Tehran to leverage pro-Iranian militias in Iraq as a means of executing the attack while attempting to minimize the risk of a direct Israeli retaliation against strategic targets within Iran itself.

The potential for an escalation in hostilities comes amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, fueled by recent military activities and statements from both nations. Israeli officials have previously expressed concerns over Iran’s growing military presence in the region and its support for proxy groups, which they view as direct threats to national security.

This latest development adds another layer of complexity to an already volatile situation in the Middle East, especially as the U.S. prepares for its elections. Analysts suggest that any military action during this period could have significant implications not only for Israeli-Iranian relations but also for U.S. foreign policy and security dynamics in the region.

As the situation evolves, both Israeli and U.S. military forces are reportedly on high alert, monitoring potential threats from Iranian proxies and preparing for possible countermeasures. The international community remains watchful, concerned about the potential for broader conflict amid the already heightened tensions in the region.