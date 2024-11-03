Israeli attacks kill 35 in Gaza and 18 in Lebanon

Medical sources say Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 35 people, including 17 in the north, since dawn.

UNICEF condemns Israel’s “indiscriminate strikes on the Gaza Strip”, noting more than 50 children were killed in the attacks on Jabalia refugee camp in the past 48 hours.

Israeli forces dropped a stun grenade on a polio vaccination centre in Gaza City, wounding at least four children, despite agreeing to a humanitarian pause for a long-delayed inoculation campaign, according to the WHO.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed at least 43,341 Palestinians and wounded 102,105 since October 7, 2023. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day and more than 200 taken captive.

In Lebanon, at least 2,897 people have been killed and 13,402 wounded in Israeli attacks since the war on Gaza began, the Lebanese Health Ministry says.__Courtesy Al Jazeera News