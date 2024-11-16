Israel Launches 160 Air Strikes on Lebanon and Gaza, Death Toll Climbs Amid Continued Conflict

In an escalating wave of violence, Israel carried out 160 air strikes on Gaza and Lebanon in the past 24 hours, intensifying the already devastating effects of the ongoing conflict.

On the fifth consecutive day of heavy bombardment, Israeli air strikes targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut, including the Dahiyeh, Haret Hreik, and Chiyah areas. These neighborhoods, largely residential, have been subjected to a relentless assault that has left many civilians trapped in the rubble. In southern Lebanon, an Israeli drone strike killed two more paramedics in the Nabatieh governorate, further inflaming tensions as the war between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate. Since the start of the conflict, at least 12 rescuers have lost their lives in attacks on civil defense centers, drawing widespread international condemnation.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, the latest round of attacks has claimed the lives of at least 59 people, with another 182 wounded across the country in the past 24 hours. The situation in Lebanon has become increasingly dire, with a reported death toll of 3,445 people and more than 14,500 injured since the onset of Israel’s air strikes on Gaza and the wider region.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens. The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reports that the death toll in the enclave has now surpassed 43,799, with 103,601 people wounded since the conflict erupted on October 7. This represents one of the bloodiest escalations in recent history, following Hamas-led attacks that left 1,139 Israelis dead and over 200 taken captive on the initial day of fighting.

As Israel’s military operations continue to target Hamas infrastructure and militant positions, the civilian toll on both sides continues to climb, with little sign of de-escalation in sight. The violence has drawn increasing international concern, with calls for an immediate ceasefire growing louder amid fears of further destabilization in the region.

The situation remains fluid, and the full extent of the damage and casualties is still being assessed as the war rages on.