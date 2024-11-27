Israel Challenges ICC Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant Over Alleged War Crimes

Tel Aviv, November 27, 2024 – The Israeli government has formally appealed against the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants issued for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes during the recent Gaza conflict.

The warrants, announced by the ICC, also include Hamas’s military leader, Mohammed Deif, citing charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed between October 8, 2023, and May 20, 2024.

In its submission, Israel contested the court’s jurisdiction and called for an immediate suspension of the arrest orders pending the appeal. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office released a defiant statement condemning the decision: “Israel challenges the legitimacy of the ICC’s jurisdiction and the warrants issued. A rejection of our appeal will underscore to our allies in the United States and beyond the entrenched bias of the ICC against the State of Israel.”

The United States and France have voiced support for Israel, dismissing the ICC’s warrants as unfounded. In contrast, allies like the United Kingdom and Canada have signaled their intention to respect the court’s ruling. This divergence underscores a growing international divide on the ICC’s role and authority in addressing the ongoing conflict.

The ICC Prosecution outlined its case in a detailed ruling, accusing Netanyahu and Gallant of sanctioning military actions leading to disproportionate civilian casualties and targeting non-combatant infrastructure during the war. Netanyahu, however, has lashed out at the ICC, branding the decision “anti-Semitic” and insisting that Israel’s military operations were aimed solely at dismantling Hamas’s terrorist infrastructure.

The appeal comes amidst heightened tensions as the region remains on edge following months of intense hostilities. The international community has called for restraint, but responses to the ICC decision highlight deeper geopolitical fissures surrounding accountability in wartime.

The ICC’s decision and its potential ramifications mark a pivotal moment in the legal and political landscape of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with profound implications for international law and diplomatic relations moving forward.