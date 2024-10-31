Germany Closes Iranian Consulates Amid Human Rights Violations Following Execution

BERLIN: Germany will shut down all three of its consulates in Iran in response to the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, a German-Iranian national convicted of orchestrating terrorist attacks. The Iranian embassy in Berlin will remain open, as announced by the German Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking at an event in New York, emphasized the already strained diplomatic relations between the two countries, stating, “Our diplomatic relations are already more than at a low point.” This decision follows Germany’s earlier measures, including recalling its ambassador to Iran and summoning the Iranian chargé d’affaires to express strong discontent.

Baerbock condemned Iran for politicizing hostage situations and accused Tehran of using Germany’s support for Israel amidst the escalating Middle East conflict to justify Sharmahd’s execution. “Further Germans are also being unfairly held. We are deeply committed to them and continue to work tirelessly for their release,” she asserted.

Human rights organization HAWAR praised Germany’s decision to close the consulates but urged the government to intensify efforts to secure the release of another German citizen, Nahid Taghavi, 70, who has been detained in Iran since October 2020. The organization criticized the Federal Government’s approach to Iran’s hostage diplomacy, calling for a more strategic response.

In addition, Baerbock urged the European Union to designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization, reflecting growing concerns over human rights violations and the safety of citizens detained in Iran.