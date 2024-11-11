Georgian President Calls for New Elections Amid Growing Electoral Fraud Allegations and Political Crisis

Tbilisi, Georgia — Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called on Sunday for fresh parliamentary elections to resolve a political crisis triggered by the results of the October 26 parliamentary vote, which opposition groups claim was rigged in favor of the ruling Georgian Dream party. The election has been heavily criticized for alleged fraud, with Western governments urging a full investigation into the reported irregularities.

Zurabishvili, who has been at odds with the ruling party, echoed concerns about the legitimacy of the vote. She described the election as “controlled and manipulated by one party” and said the current political situation, in which the opposition refuses to recognize the results, was putting the country at risk.

The ruling Georgian Dream party, led by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, won the October 26 vote, but its victory has been widely contested by the pro-Western opposition, which has refused to enter the newly elected parliament. The opposition has denounced the vote as a “sham” and calls the new parliament “illegitimate.”

In a press conference on Sunday, Zurabishvili emphasized the need for new elections to restore public trust and legitimacy. “We need new elections so that Georgia could have a legitimate parliament, a legitimate government,” she said. “This crisis has only deepened because of the current government’s refusal to acknowledge the people’s will.”

The international community has expressed deep concerns about the election’s fairness. Both the European Union and the United States have called for a thorough investigation into the alleged fraud. On November 8, EU Council President Charles Michel said, “There are serious suspicions of electoral fraud that must be properly investigated.”

Leading election monitoring groups, including the Georgian non-governmental organization (NGO) International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), have claimed to uncover evidence of large-scale electoral fraud. Their findings suggest a well-organized scheme to manipulate the vote count in favor of Georgian Dream.

Tensions have spilled into the streets of Tbilisi, where tens of thousands of protesters have gathered in recent weeks to demand new elections. The demonstrations have grown in size since the vote, with protesters alleging that the ruling party used state resources and influence to sway the results.

The United States and several European countries have been vocal in their concerns, warning that Georgia’s path to European Union membership could be jeopardized if the election process is not transparently investigated. Brussels had previously warned that the October election would be a critical factor in assessing Georgia’s readiness for EU integration.

In response to growing pressure, the Georgian government has insisted that the elections were free and fair, with ruling party officials dismissing the opposition’s accusations of fraud as groundless. However, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili rejected a meeting with an EU delegation on Sunday, underscoring the deepening divide between the government and international stakeholders.

Zurabishvili, who has often been at odds with the ruling party, has positioned herself as a defender of Georgia’s democratic principles and its European aspirations. Her calls for new elections have garnered support from several EU lawmakers who visited Tbilisi over the weekend to show solidarity with the opposition and to discuss ways to de-escalate the political crisis.

Despite Moscow’s denials, Zurabishvili also accused Russia of attempting to interfere in Georgia’s political process. “We know that Russia has been playing a role behind the scenes,” she said. “We cannot allow this to continue.” Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in Georgia’s internal affairs, although tensions between the two countries remain high.

As the political deadlock continues, many Georgians fear the impact on the country’s democratic future and its aspirations to join the European Union. With the opposition refusing to engage in the new parliament and the government facing mounting international pressure, the call for fresh elections seems to be gaining traction. However, whether a new vote will be held remains uncertain, as the ruling party shows no signs of backing down.