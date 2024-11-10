EU Stands Firm on Support for Ukraine, Warns of Uncertainty After Trump’s Election Win

KYIV, Ukraine – European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrived in Kyiv on Saturday, delivering a firm message of support for Ukraine, as concerns mount over the impact of Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election on Washington’s commitment to the war effort against Russia.

This visit marks the first by a senior EU official to Kyiv following Trump’s election, and comes at a time of heightened uncertainty in Ukraine and Europe. Trump’s past statements about scaling back U.S. support for Ukraine and potentially negotiating a peace deal with Russia have sparked anxiety about the future of transatlantic backing for Ukraine’s fight.

“The purpose of this visit is to reaffirm that the European Union’s support for Ukraine remains unwavering,” Borrell told reporters in Kyiv, emphasizing that EU backing is critical for Ukraine’s continued defense against Russian aggression.

Borrell’s visit underscores the EU’s intention to maintain strong support for Ukraine in the face of potential shifts in U.S. policy under a new administration. The EU’s commitment, he said, is particularly important as Ukraine faces mounting challenges on the battlefield, where Russian forces continue to make incremental advances.

“We are fully aware that Russia is not seeking negotiations at this moment and will not negotiate unless it is compelled to do so,” Borrell added, referring to the Kremlin’s refusal to engage in peace talks. He also stressed the need for more military aid, training, and supplies to Ukraine, including the ability to target Russian military infrastructure within its own borders.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the EU has provided around $125 billion in aid to Ukraine, while the United States has contributed over $90 billion. However, with the prospect of a more isolationist U.S. administration under Trump, the future of this critical support remains uncertain. This uncertainty is compounded by political divisions within Europe, including opposition to continued military assistance from countries like Hungary.

Borrell’s statement comes as Ukraine’s military is facing increasing strain, struggling to push back Russian forces in the eastern and southern parts of the country. Despite heavy losses, Ukraine continues to resist Russian advances, but its ability to sustain this effort will depend heavily on continued Western support.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, speaking alongside Borrell, reiterated Kyiv’s position that it will not agree to any peace settlements that require territorial concessions to Russia. “We need real peace, not appeasement,” Sybiga said. “Appeasement only prolongs war.”

While much remains unclear about the direction of U.S. foreign policy under a Trump administration, the Ukrainian government remains cautiously optimistic. Following Trump’s electoral victory, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky extended a congratulatory phone call, and officials from both countries have reportedly begun discussions on potential future meetings. Despite the challenges ahead, Ukrainian officials view the post-election period as an opportunity to press for a renewed focus on peace, while maintaining their demand for continued support in their defense efforts.

With Biden’s administration still in office for the next two months, Borrell emphasized the urgency of accelerating aid and military training to Ukraine, stating, “We need to act faster. Ukraine needs more resources now.”

As the political landscape shifts both in the U.S. and Europe, Ukraine’s path forward remains uncertain, but Borrell’s visit signals that the EU remains resolute in its support, even as U.S. policies may evolve.