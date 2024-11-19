EU Ministers to Review Rule of Law Concerns in Austria, Hungary, Poland, Malta, and Netherlands

Brussels, Nov 19 — The state of the rule of law within the European Union will be under scrutiny when EU ministers gather in Brussels on Tuesday for their annual Rule of Law Dialogue. The meeting will focus on ongoing concerns in Austria, Poland, Malta, and the Netherlands, with the European Commission also offering an update on the Article 7 procedure against Hungary, a significant legal process concerning EU member states’ adherence to democratic principles.

Austria’s rule of law situation is expected to be a major topic. The European Commission’s 2024 Rule of Law Report, released in July, pointed to serious issues such as political influence over judicial appointments in Austria. The report also noted the lack of progress on key reforms, particularly the overhaul of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, transparency regulations for lawmakers, and the need for stronger oversight of lobbying activities. The Austrian government, led by European Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP), will represent the country in Brussels as these concerns are addressed.

Hungary remains a central figure in the rule of law dialogue, being the only EU country currently subjected to an Article 7 procedure. This process, triggered by concerns over rule of law violations, has resulted in the freezing of billions of euros in EU funds. Hungary’s government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has faced mounting criticism from the EU over its erosion of democratic norms and judicial independence. However, despite ongoing tensions, no major updates or new developments on Hungary’s Article 7 procedure are expected from the European Commission at this meeting.

Poland, Malta, and the Netherlands are also under the spotlight for various rule of law concerns, though they are not currently facing formal Article 7 procedures. In Poland, tensions remain high over judicial reforms and concerns about the independence of the judiciary, while Malta continues to grapple with corruption issues linked to the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The Netherlands, although more stable in comparison, faces ongoing scrutiny over freedom of the press and transparency in political processes.

The outcomes of these discussions will be pivotal in shaping the agenda for the upcoming EU summit in mid-December, where heads of state and government are expected to further address rule of law issues across the Union. With rising concerns about democratic backsliding in several member states, the EU faces mounting pressure to ensure that its core values of democracy, rule of law, and human rights are upheld.

As the dialogue continues, the EU is likely to push for stronger measures to hold member states accountable and maintain the integrity of the Union’s legal and democratic standards.