EU Faces Rift Over ICC Arrest Warrant for Netanyahu Amid Calls for Compliance

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has demanded member states comply with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defense minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas commander Ibrahim Al-Masri. The charges include alleged war crimes during the Gaza conflict.

While nations like Hungary and Austria have expressed reluctance, others reaffirm their legal commitments under the Rome Statute. Borrell criticized selective adherence, warning of undermined justice credibility.

Meanwhile, negotiations for a U.S.-brokered Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire continue, with optimism tempered by Israeli concerns over enforcement.