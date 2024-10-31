Death Toll from Spain’s Flash Floods Climbs to 158 as Rescue Efforts Intensify

The death toll from devastating flash floods in Spain has risen to 158, with the hardest-hit areas concentrated in Valencia. Most of the fatalities—155—were reported in this region, while two additional deaths occurred in Castilla-La Mancha and one British national in Andalusia.

Residents of Valencia have recounted harrowing experiences, describing the aftermath as a “nightmare.” One local shared with our reporter, “We all know someone who has died,” highlighting the widespread impact of the tragedy on the community.

Emergency teams are actively searching for those still missing, and hundreds of soldiers have been deployed to Valencia to aid in rescue operations. Rescuers have been seen battling through shoulder-high floodwaters in their efforts to locate survivors, as video footage from earlier reveals the challenging conditions they face.

Authorities continue to assess the situation, with hopes of finding more survivors as the search-and-rescue mission progresses.