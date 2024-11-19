Curfew Eased in India’s Manipur, Broadband Internet Restored Amid Tensions

Imphal — Authorities in Manipur have relaxed curfew restrictions in four districts following improvements in law and order, while broadband internet services were restored, though mobile data remains suspended. Curfew in Imphal East, West, Thoubal, and Kakching districts was eased on Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. to allow residents to purchase essentials and attend to urgent tasks.

This follows a week of unrest in the Imphal Valley after the bodies of six people, all from the Meitei community, were found in Jiribam. The victims had been reportedly abducted by Kuki militants on November 11. The violence led to widespread protests and the reimposition of curfew on November 16.

The Manipur government lifted the broadband suspension on Tuesday, after a three-day ban, acknowledging the hardship caused to students, workers, and essential services. However, mobile internet and data services remain suspended to maintain security.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP-led NDA in Manipur has called on the Indian government to launch a major operation against Kuki militants involved in the Jiribam killings, with a demand for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigations of three high-profile cases, including the deaths of the six Meitei victims and other targeted attacks on the community.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an influential Meitei body, has criticized the NDA’s approach, issuing a 24-hour ultimatum for a review, or it will escalate its protests.

This comes as tensions continue to rise in the state, with calls for stronger action against those responsible for the violence.