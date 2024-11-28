Controversy Deepens Over Crackdown on PTI Protests Amid Allegations of State Violence in Pakistan

Islamabad is at the center of a growing controversy following a government crackdown on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests, as conflicting narratives emerge regarding casualties, arrests, and police conduct. While Rawalpindi police vehemently deny allegations of opening fire on protesters, reports from various sources—including PTI leaders, international media, and human rights organizations—paint a troubling picture of state violence and alleged cover-ups.

Protests Turn Chaotic

The PTI protests, which began on November 24 with calls for peaceful demonstrations, escalated into violent confrontations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. At least six deaths have been reported, including a policeman and three Rangers officers hit by a speeding vehicle. PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, however, claims that 20 party supporters were killed in clashes. Protesters and officials continue to trade accusations over the causes of fatalities.

Amid these events, Rawalpindi Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa defended the authorities’ actions, stating, “Police restrained protesters without returning fire, despite injuries sustained by 170 personnel, 25 critically.” According to Alpa, the demonstrators employed firearms, teargas, and even spiked rods.

Similarly, Rawalpindi City Police Officer Khalid Mehmood Hamdani stated that authorities prioritized restraint to avoid collateral damage. He confirmed that 1,151 protesters were arrested, including 64 Afghan nationals, with ongoing investigations into their involvement. The police also reported confiscating items such as wireless communication devices and stolen goods.

PTI’s Allegations of Brutality

In stark contrast, PTI leaders and supporters have accused security forces of excessive violence, including firing directly into crowds. In a statement, PTI alleged the deaths of a dozen protesters and hundreds of injuries, claiming hospitals are overwhelmed with critical cases. The party also accused authorities of withholding bodies and erasing evidence, such as bullet casings and hospital records.

Former President Arif Alvi called the incident the “Islamabad massacre”, alleging that bloodstains were washed from streets and mortuaries were sealed to conceal casualties. PTI’s list of missing supporters highlights concerns about arbitrary detentions, with 50 individuals unaccounted for from just four constituencies in Peshawar.

Journalists Face Intimidation

Media freedom is also under scrutiny. Journalist Matiullah Jan and his colleague Saqib Bashir were reportedly abducted while investigating casualties at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital. Bashir was later released, recounting their ordeal of blindfolding and detention by plainclothes individuals. Jan, however, remains detained on what Amnesty International has termed “trumped-up charges”.

Amnesty International has condemned Jan’s arrest as an “affront to freedom of expression”, demanding his immediate release. Saqib Bashir disclosed on a televised program that both journalists uncovered evidence of protester fatalities before their abduction.

Global Media and Human Rights Reactions

International media outlets, including Al Jazeera, TRT, BBC, Arab News and The Guardian, have reported discrepancies between government denials and accounts from protesters, witnesses, and hospital staff. The Guardian cited employees confirming gunshot deaths and injuries among casualties, contradicting official claims that no protesters were harmed.

Human rights organizations, such as Amnesty International South Asia and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), have echoed concerns over the alleged brutality, with HRCP urging an independent judicial inquiry.

Pro-Government Media Criticism

Critics argue that state-aligned media outlets have downplayed the scale of the protests, barely covering the tens of thousands of demonstrators involved while aggressively defending the government narrative on the protesters deaths and causalities.

Call for Transparency

As accusations of suppression grow, many are demanding transparency. PTI has called for an independent judicial commission to investigate the events, emphasizing the need to clarify “misinformation and blatant falsehoods.” Observers argue that without such measures, public trust in the government and law enforcement will continue to erode.

The refusal of authorities to allow access to bodies and hospital records only deepens suspicions of a cover-up. Meanwhile, PTI continues to urge its supporters to peacefully advocate for their democratic rights, as tensions remain high across the country.

Conclusion

The unresolved claims surrounding the protesters deaths and causalities have cast a shadow over Pakistan’s political climate. Whether the government will act to address allegations of violence and restore trust through transparency remains uncertain. The situation underscores the pressing need for accountability, impartial investigation, and respect for fundamental human rights.