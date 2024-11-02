Canada Labels India a “Cyber Adversary,” Sparking Diplomatic Tensions

The Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has officially classified India as a “cyber adversary” in its recent “National Cyber Threat Assessment 2025-2026.” This designation places India on a list of enemy nations regarding cybersecurity, alongside countries like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

In response, India’s Ministry of External Affairs condemned the report as a politically motivated attempt to manipulate global perceptions against the country. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that senior Canadian officials have openly acknowledged their intent to sway international opinion, reiterating that such allegations lack credible evidence.

The Canadian report claims that India seeks to modernize its cyber capabilities for national security purposes, including espionage and counter-terrorism, and suggests that Indian state-sponsored cyber actors may target Canadian government networks.

Additionally, India accused Canada of violating diplomatic norms, citing instances of harassment and intimidation of Indian diplomatic staff under constant surveillance. New Delhi has formally protested these actions, calling them a “flagrant violation” of diplomatic conventions.

The situation reflects escalating tensions between the two nations, as diplomatic relations continue to deteriorate amidst these serious allegations.