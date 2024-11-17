Beggars Spend Over $40,000 on Memorial Ceremony Amid Growing Criticism of Wealth Inequality in Pakistan

In a shocking display of extravagance, a family of beggars near Gujranwala Railway Station reportedly spent over PKR 12.5 million (approximately $40,000) on a lavish 40th-day memorial ceremony for their mother. The event, which became a viral sensation in the media, drew around 12,000 guests from across Pakistan, raising eyebrows over the family’s spending habits despite their status as beggars.

The ceremony, held in the Cantt area of Gujranwala, included an opulent breakfast featuring the traditional dish siri paye (trotters and head stew). The evening feast was even grander, with 250 goats slaughtered to serve tender mutton, naan, sweet rice, carrot and apple preserves, and an array of desserts and drinks. Guests were seated in private marquees, with the entire event set up in a massive tented area.

The extravagant spending has sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning how a family that relies on begging could afford such an opulent celebration. The event has become emblematic of a deeper issue within Pakistan: the stark contrast between the nation’s wealthiest elites and its poorest segments.

Amid widespread tax evasion by the wealthy, this spectacle has intensified public frustration over Pakistan’s economic inequality. The country is currently facing a severe financial crisis, with the government under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to meet fiscal targets. As part of its austerity measures, Pakistan has increasingly burdened the lower-income population with regressive taxes, including levies on electricity bills, which disproportionately impact the poorest citizens.

At the same time, the rich continue to evade taxes through complex financial maneuvers, leaving the burden of Pakistan’s financial woes to fall on the working class. The juxtaposition of the beggars’ lavish memorial and the ongoing struggles of everyday Pakistanis highlights the growing divide between the country’s wealthiest and poorest citizens, fueling debates about the fairness of the tax system and the need for greater wealth redistribution.

While it remains unclear how the beggars funded such a grand event, the ceremony has ignited a broader conversation about social justice, corruption, and the need for reforms in Pakistan’s tax system. As Pakistan grapples with both financial austerity and social inequality, the event serves as a stark reminder of the deep divides within society.