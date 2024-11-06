Austria’s Coalition Talks Intensify as SPÖ and ÖVP Enter Crucial Phase

Austrian coalition talks between the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) and the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) will enter their third round on Wednesday, marking the final meeting of the week in ongoing negotiations.

After productive discussions on Tuesday, key issues including migration, security, healthcare, economic policy, rising costs, and climate action have come to the forefront. Both parties are focused on addressing Austria’s challenging public finances.

The talks are being held at Palais Epstein, with Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler leading their teams. No public statements are expected after Wednesday’s meeting, although Babler is likely to address the media later.

While the outcome remains uncertain, both leaders have expressed optimism, with Nehammer acknowledging the “rocky” road ahead and Babler highlighting the fast pace of discussions. Expert-level negotiations will continue through the week, and a preliminary budget analysis is expected on Friday.