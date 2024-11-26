Austria’s Coalition Talks Heat Up Amid Post-Election Tensions

The resounding FPÖ victory in Styria has amplified pressure on Austria’s ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS to swiftly form a coalition government, dubbed the “Candy Coalition.” Internal divisions in all three parties pose significant hurdles.

In the ÖVP, industrialists favor a coalition with the FPÖ, led by Herbert Kickl, citing economic and immigration priorities. However, many ÖVP members reject Kickl as chancellor. Party leader Karl Nehammer remains secure for now, but delays and upcoming regional elections could reignite speculation about a Sebastian Kurz comeback.

SPÖ leader Andreas Babler faces mounting internal criticism, echoing challenges faced by his predecessor. For Babler, joining the government is key to maintaining leadership. Meanwhile, NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger pushes for rapid progress to consolidate party support.

Failure to finalize a coalition could lead to snap elections — a scenario likely to strengthen Kickl’s FPÖ. However, finding a coalition partner remains a challenge for the far-right leader, who continues to leverage his party’s electoral success to demand broader recognition.