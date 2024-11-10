Austrian Coalition Talks Heat Up as Key Leaders Meet to Discuss Government Formation

VIENNA, Austria — Austrian political leaders are intensifying coalition talks as the ÖVP (Austrian People’s Party), SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria), and NEOS prepare for critical discussions Today. This marks the first direct meeting between ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer, SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, and NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger, a key step in determining the future government.

The talks come after initial rounds between ÖVP and SPÖ, with a focus on securing a third coalition partner to expand their narrow parliamentary majority. Both parties are considering NEOS and the Greens, though negotiations remain delicate. The ÖVP favors NEOS, while the SPÖ is keeping options open for the Greens.

Following today’s high-level meeting, ÖVP and SPÖ will continue discussions to finalize a coalition roadmap. The parties are also addressing key issues such as migration, inflation, and affordable housing, discussed during earlier rounds.

A temporary interruption is expected as Nehammer leaves the talks to represent President Alexander Van der Bellen at a ceremony in Vienna before returning to continue negotiations. With Austria’s political landscape in flux, the next few days are crucial in shaping the country’s new government.