Austria: Werner Kogler to Step Down as Green Party Leader, Names Successors

VIENNA: Werner Kogler, Austria’s outgoing Vice Chancellor, announced he will not seek re-election as leader of the Green Party following the party’s recent electoral losses, where they lost nearly 40% of their voter base. Reflecting on his tenure, Kogler highlighted significant achievements during the coalition government, but expressed concern over the future of environmental advocacy, questioning who will continue this crucial work. Kogler also criticized the People’s Party (ÖVP) for its rhetoric and emphasized the need for a stable majority in Austria’s government.

Addressing financial issues, Kogler acknowledged the country’s rising debt, which is projected to reach 500 billion euros, and warned that inflation at 3.6% was unsustainable. He also dismissed the idea of zero salary increases in upcoming wage talks.

In a surprising move, Kogler named three potential successors: Ministers Alma Zadic, Leonore Gewessler, and Stefan Kaineder of Upper Austria, marking the end of speculation that party leader Sigrid Maurer would take his place.