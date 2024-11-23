Austria Set to Lift Veto on Romania and Bulgaria’s Schengen Membership by 2025

Austria is poised to end its veto on Romania and Bulgaria’s full Schengen membership under Hungary’s EU presidency. Following the introduction of “Schengen Air” in March 2024, which removes air and sea border controls, the two nations could officially join Schengen by January 1, 2025. The decision is subject to an EU vote on December 12.

Key to this development is a new “border protection package” agreed upon by Austria, Romania, and Bulgaria, deploying 100 border police to secure the EU’s external border. Despite reducing illegal crossings, some temporary border controls will remain in place for up to six months, especially between Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary.

Austria’s change in position follows declining migration numbers and a shift in migration routes, with fewer arrivals via the Balkans but increased boat arrivals to the Canary Islands. The nomination of Austria’s Magnus Brunner as EU Migration Commissioner has also influenced this move, signaling a more flexible approach to Schengen enlargement.

While Romania and Bulgaria’s Schengen accession is still pending final approval, Europe remains far from a borderless zone.