Austria: Heads of ÖVP and SPÖ Resume Government Talks with Potential NEOS Partnership

VIOENNA: After the autumn break, ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler will continue exploratory talks early next week regarding the formation of a new government. The week off has been utilized for preparations, with discussions expected to gain momentum.

Peter Haubner, Second President of the National Council, has suggested that negotiating with the NEOS as a third partner could provide necessary stability, especially as the ÖVP and SPÖ hold only a slim majority in the National Council. While the NEOS and the Greens are both potential partners, tensions with the Greens have risen due to their recent unilateral actions on EU legislation.

The primary focus will be on strengthening the dialogue between the ÖVP and SPÖ, following their initial meeting on October 25, which lasted four and a half hours. Nehammer described the path ahead as “long and likely rocky,” while Babler noted the positive atmosphere of their discussions. Future meetings are set to take place at Palais Epstein near Parliament.__Photo Courtesy Twitter.com