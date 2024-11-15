Austria Braces for Russian Gas Halt, Chancellor Nehammer Assures No Shortages or Price Spikes

Vienna, November 2024 – Austria is preparing for a sudden halt in Russian gas deliveries, which will begin on Saturday at 6 AM, earlier than expected. The disruption follows OMV’s decision to stop payments to Russia after winning a multi-million-euro arbitration ruling. Despite the cut, Chancellor Karl Nehammer assured the public there would be no gas shortages this winter, emphasizing that Austria’s energy reserves are well-stocked, with storage at 93% capacity—sufficient for the entire year.

Nehammer stated that Austria had been preparing for this moment since the start of the Ukraine war. “No one will freeze this winter,” he declared, reassuring citizens that no homes would go cold. He also stressed that Austria could rely on gas from other regions to ensure continued energy security.

The Chancellor also firmly rejected any external pressures, particularly from Russia, asserting that Austria is “not blackmailable.” He expressed confidence that Austria could withstand disinformation and propaganda, highlighting that there is enough gas to meet domestic demand. Nehammer further communicated with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, assuring that Austria and the EU would remain steadfast in their approach.

Additionally, Nehammer sought to calm fears of a price surge, promising that the gas supply disruption would not lead to a “price explosion.” With winter approaching, Austria’s swift response to the gas stoppage reflects its determination to maintain stability amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.