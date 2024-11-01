At least 84 killed in Gaza; Israel resumes raids across Lebanon

Two Israeli attacks on residential buildings in northern Gaza killed 84 Palestinians, including over 50 children, Gaza’s government media office says.

Israeli air strikes kill at least 24 people in northeastern Lebanon while capital Beirut hit by more than 10 deadly Israeli air raids overnight.

Seven people – four foreign workers and three Israelis – were killed in separate Hezbollah rocket attacks in northern Israel, the deadliest day in months for civilians in the country.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed at least 43,259 Palestinians and wounded 101,827 since October 7, 2023. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day and more than 200 were taken captive

In Lebanon, at least 2,867 people have been killed and 13,047 wounded in Israeli attacks since the war on Gaza began, with 45 people killed across the country in the past 24 hours, the Lebanese Health Ministry says.