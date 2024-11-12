At Least 35 Dead, 43 Injured in Deadly Car Attack on Exercise Group in Zhuhai, China

ZHUHAI, CHINA — A horrific car attack in southern China’s Zhuhai city left at least 35 people dead and 43 others injured when a driver deliberately plowed his SUV into a crowd of pedestrians at a local sports stadium on Monday. The victims, many of them elderly, teenagers, and children, were exercising at the Zhuhai Sports Centre, a popular venue for walking and recreational activities.

According to local police, the 62-year-old driver, identified as Mr. Fan, intentionally drove through a security barrier and into the stadium’s designated walking path at high speed. He then reportedly circled the stadium, mowing down victims in various areas, including the east, south, west, and north sections of the track. The police later apprehended Mr. Fan after he attempted to flee the scene. He is currently in a coma from self-inflicted injuries, and authorities have not been able to question him about the motive behind the attack.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage in China, with President Xi Jinping ordering “all-out efforts” to treat the injured and vowing “severe punishment” for the perpetrator. The Chinese government has also faced growing scrutiny over its handling of the event, with many reports of the attack being rapidly scrubbed from social media platforms, a move seen as part of broader censorship practices.

Several eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes at the stadium, with people frantically trying to escape as the vehicle sped through the area. One witness, Mr. Chen, who was walking at the stadium with his group, said, “We had just completed our third lap around the stadium when suddenly a car appeared out of nowhere and started hitting people.” Another witness said the car continued to drive in loops, “knocking down many people” across the track.

The attack occurred in Zhuhai, just 40 kilometers (24 miles) away from the site of the high-profile Airshow China, an international military exhibition showcasing China’s latest warplanes and drones. Despite the security measures in place around the event, which included closing off several stadium entrances during the airshow, the tragedy at the sports center has raised new questions about safety and public security.

Chinese officials have suggested that the attack may have been motivated by a personal grievance. Early investigations indicate that Mr. Fan was reportedly unhappy with the outcome of his divorce and property settlement. However, since he has not been able to provide testimony due to his condition, the exact motive remains unclear. Chinese authorities have yet to confirm whether the attack was premeditated or driven by other factors.

This attack is the latest in a disturbing series of violent incidents across China in recent months. In October, a knife attack at a school in Beijing left five people injured, while a man went on a stabbing spree at a Shanghai supermarket in September, killing three. Additionally, a 10-year-old Japanese boy was fatally stabbed near his school in southern China in the same month.

In response to the violence, Japan’s embassy in Beijing issued a warning to its citizens living in China, urging them to avoid speaking Japanese loudly in public to avoid potential confrontations.

As the investigation into the Zhuhai attack continues, the tragedy is likely to raise further concerns about public safety, mental health, and the availability of guns or other weapons in the country. Authorities are under pressure to provide more details about the perpetrator’s background and motivations, as well as to address mounting concerns about the safety of public spaces in China.

Updates and Additional Information:

The injured victims are receiving medical treatment at hospitals in Zhuhai, with several reported to be in critical condition.

Local authorities have closed off several roads surrounding the sports center, and investigations are ongoing.

The national response to the attack continues to evolve, with increased security measures likely in the aftermath.

This tragic event follows a broader pattern of violence in China, fueling concerns over the psychological and social pressures facing individuals.