Abducted Lawyer of Imran Khan Resurfaces Amid Controversy in Pakistan

Islamabad — Intazar Ahmad Panjutha, a prominent lawyer for imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has reappeared under mysterious circumstances nearly a month after his alleged enforced disappearance. Panjutha, who went missing on October 8 while returning home to Islamabad, was confirmed recovered by police and Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Sunday.

His recovery came just a day after Pakistan’s attorney general assured a federal high court that Panjutha would be located within 24 hours. According to police, they intercepted a suspicious vehicle in Hassan Abdul, northwest of Islamabad, where armed individuals allegedly opened fire before fleeing.

In distressing video footage, Panjutha appeared visibly shaken, tied up, and reported being subjected to torture and ransom demands during his captivity. PTI rejected the police’s narrative, claiming he was forcibly abducted by security forces. Salman Akram Raja, PTI’s secretary general, criticized the portrayal of Panjutha’s condition as an attempt to instill fear.

Journalist Absa Komal expressed her concern over Panjutha’s appearance, stating he seemed “unrecognizable” and lamenting the treatment he received after his recovery.

Since Khan’s ouster in 2022 and subsequent imprisonment on corruption charges, his party and supporters have faced increasing repression from the government and military. Recent criticisms from domestic and international human rights groups have highlighted alleged human rights violations and a crackdown on dissent in Pakistan.

The situation remains tense as Pakistan grapples with political turmoil, with U.S. lawmakers urging President Biden to advocate for the release of Khan and other political prisoners, asserting that the country is under “military rule with a civilian facade.” The Pakistani government has dismissed these claims as misinterpretations of the political landscape.