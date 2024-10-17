Zelenskyy’s Victory Plan: Ukraine Rallies Europe to End Russia’s War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared on Thursday that European unity, firm pressure on Russia, and bolstering Ukraine’s defenses are pivotal to ending Russia’s war in a way that ensures it won’t be repeated. Speaking in Brussels, where he addressed EU leaders and met with NATO defence ministers, Zelenskyy stressed, “Russia will turn to diplomacy only when it realises force alone will not prevail. We must establish the right conditions to conclude this war.”

Zelenskyy used the meetings to share his “victory plan” with Western allies, following a speech in the Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday, where he outlined the path to ending Russia’s 32-month invasion. His proposals included an unconditional invitation for Ukraine to join NATO and deploying a non-nuclear deterrent against further Russian aggression. While NATO chief Mark Rutte affirmed Ukraine’s future membership as “inevitable,” he refrained from setting a timeline, noting that Ukraine cannot join while still at war.

Ukraine remains steadfast in demanding Russia’s withdrawal from all occupied territories and a return to pre-2014 borders—a position Russia has outright rejected.

Latest Fighting

Ukraine’s military reported on Thursday that 22 out of 56 drones launched by Russian forces overnight had been intercepted. The attacks targeted central and western regions, damaging infrastructure, including apartment buildings in Kyiv and Mykolaiv, as well as power facilities. Simultaneously, Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed to have shot down Ukrainian drones in its Oryol, Kursk, and Bryansk regions, without reporting casualties or damage.

U.S. Aid Pledge

Following discussions between U.S. President Joe Biden and Zelenskyy on Wednesday, Biden announced a $425 million aid package to bolster Ukraine’s air defence and military capabilities, including interceptors, armoured vehicles, and munitions. In the months ahead, additional support—ranging from air defence systems to infantry fighting vehicles—is set to arrive. Biden is also scheduled to lead a virtual summit next month to coordinate global assistance for Ukraine’s ongoing fight.

