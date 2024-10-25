Zelensky snubs UN chief Guterres after his Russia trip

Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected a visit to Ukraine by UN Secretary General António Guterres over his trip to Russia, a source in the presidential office has told the BBC.

After attending a Brics summit in the Russian city of Kazan this week, Guterres had wanted to visit Kyiv, the BBC understands.

“The president did not confirm his visit,” the source told the BBC. “After Kazan and after he shook hands with the war’s instigator and spent UN Day on the territory of the aggressor country, it would be somehow strange to host him here.”

Guterres’ visit to Russia – who launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 – was met with dismay across Ukraine.

During his visit, Guterres called for a “just peace” in Ukraine and reiterated his position to Putin that Russia’s invasion of the country was in “violation of the United Nations Charter and international law”.

In a statement ahead of Guterres’ visit to Kazan, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said: “This is a wrong choice that does not advance the cause of peace. It only damages the UN’s reputation.”

“The UN secretary general declined Ukraine’s invitation to the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. He did, however, accept the invitation to Kazan from war criminal Putin,” the statement added.

Held at Ukraine’s initiative, the June summit in Switzerland was attended by more than 90 nations. It condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, offering a peace proposal on how to end the war.

Moscow – who was not invited – dismissed the gathering as meaningless.

In 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Russia does not recognise the ICC, which co-operates closely with the UN.

During the Brics summit in Kazan, Guterres issued a statement that said: “We need peace in Ukraine. A just peace in line with the UN Charter, international law and General Assembly resolutions.”

Guterres’ office justified his participation in the summit, referring to Brics’ role “in boosting global co-operation”.

Set up in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, Brics was later joined by South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates.

A number of analysts say that some Brics heavyweights, like Russia and China, have been seeking to challenge the G7 group of the world’s seven largest economies.

The current G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.__BBC.com