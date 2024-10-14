With genocide in northern Gaza, Israel aims to expel Palestinians: Arab League

The Arab League on Sunday condemned Israel’s ongoing genocide in northern Gaza, accusing Tel Aviv of putting plans to depopulate the region in motion.

In a statement, the league’s Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned “in the strongest terms the ongoing Israeli operations in northern Gaza, particularly in Jabalia, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of hundreds.”

Aboul Gheit said Israel “is exploiting global distractions from its crimes in Lebanon to continue committing more atrocities that add to its shameful record in Gaza.”

He asserted that “the aim of the Israeli operation is to separate northern Gaza from the rest of the territory and completely empty it of its population, executing a plan of displacement.”

The secretary-general pointed out that Israel “is employing extremely brutal policies by preventing essential supplies, such as water and food, from reaching the people, in addition to targeting health facilities and flattening buildings.”

The Israeli army launched its latest military offensive in northern Gaza on Oct. 6 amid a tight siege on the area, claiming that it aims to prevent Palestinian group Hamas from regaining strength in the area.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,200 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 98,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.__The Nation