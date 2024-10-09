Viktor Orbán’s EU Presidency Speech Divides Parliament: Applause, Boos, and Sharp Criticism

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s presentation of his priorities for Hungary’s upcoming presidency of the European Union has deepened the divide between his supporters and critics within the European Parliament. His speech, which centered on migration, traditional family values, and energy policy, received a polarized response, with applause from his admirers and boos from opponents at the end of the debate.

A Divided Parliament

The reaction in the chamber underscored the growing schism between those who champion Orbán’s policies and those who view his leadership as a threat to the EU’s democratic foundations. One of the strongest rebukes came from the European People’s Party (EPP), the group that Orbán’s Fidesz party was once part of until their departure in March 2021 over disputes regarding Hungary’s rule of law.

“Corruption is killing Hungary’s future,” declared EPP leader Manfred Weber. “You, Mr. Orbán, represent the past.” His words encapsulated the EPP’s growing frustration with Orbán’s governance, which they accuse of undermining democratic standards.

Peter Magyar, the leader of Hungary’s largest opposition party, Tisza, echoed the sentiment. Speaking to Euronews, he labeled Orbán’s policies as “backward” and detrimental to Hungary’s future in Europe.

Accusations from the Left

Several left-wing MEPs were equally scathing in their assessment. Some boycotted Orbán’s speech entirely, entering the chamber only for the subsequent debate. Among their key concerns were the erosion of democratic institutions and the rule of law under Orbán’s leadership, with multiple speakers branding him an “autocrat.”

German Green Party MEP Daniel Freund went further, calling Orbán a “dictator” during his remarks. “Orbán has turned Hungary into the most corrupt country in the European Union,” Freund charged, criticizing Hungary’s slide in global democracy and civil liberties rankings. He also raised alarms over Hungary’s foreign policy, pointing to Orbán’s friendly ties with authoritarian leaders like Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping. “We’ve seen him visit Putin and Trump, and with an uncertain election coming in the U.S., I worry about Orbán’s potential interference on behalf of the EU.”

Fabienne Keller, a French MEP from the Renew Europe group, blasted Hungary’s strict migration stance, accusing Orbán of pushing “unworkable solutions” on border control. She pointed out that Hungary voted against the EU’s Migration and Asylum Pact, which seeks a collective European response to the crisis. “Orbán’s policies are extreme, but unfortunately, they are spreading across Europe,” Keller warned.

Despite heavy criticism from the left, Orbán’s approach resonated with right-wing groups in Parliament. His stance on immigration, his advocacy for the traditional family unit, and his emphasis on European energy costs won praise from the right-wing Patriots for Europe, as well as the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) and Europe of Sovereign Nations.

Italian MEP Paolo Borchia of the Lega party called Orbán’s speech “concrete” and said it addressed urgent issues, including energy costs, border security, and European competitiveness. Jorge Buxadé Villalba of Spain’s far-right Vox party described Orbán’s words as “a breath of fresh air” and criticized other EU leaders for failing to address these topics.

However, some in the Conservative bloc voiced concerns about Orbán’s stance on Russia. Notably, ECR co-chair Nicola Procaccini expressed discomfort with Orbán’s call for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, which the Hungarian leader had outlined in a press conference the day before. “The EU is facing internal enemies, but also a dangerous external alliance between Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea,” Procaccini warned, signaling unease over Hungary’s more conciliatory approach toward Moscow.

Looking Ahead

As Hungary prepares to take over the rotating presidency of the EU, Orbán’s speech has left the European Parliament more divided than ever. His proposals for tougher migration policies, energy independence, and traditional family values appeal to many on the right, but the sharp criticism from the left raises questions about how Hungary will navigate the mounting political tensions within the EU.

This heated debate sets the stage for Hungary’s EU presidency, with Orbán facing the dual challenge of leading the Union while defending his own controversial policies at home and abroad.