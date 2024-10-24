US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Press Pakistan for Imran Khan’s Release Amid Claims of Election Rigging and Political Persecution

In a significant political move, approximately 60 Democratic lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives have called on President Joe Biden to leverage American influence to secure the release of Imran Khan, the imprisoned founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). In a letter sent on Wednesday, the lawmakers emphasized the need to address the alarming human rights abuses and political repression occurring in Pakistan, particularly concerning Khan, who has been incarcerated since August 2023.

“We write today to urge you to use the United States’ substantial leverage with Pakistan’s government to secure the release of political prisoners including former Prime Minister Khan and curtail widespread human rights abuses,” the lawmakers stated. This collective appeal represents the first of its kind from U.S. Congress members specifically advocating for Khan’s release, highlighting the deteriorating relations between the former prime minister and Washington.

Khan’s legal troubles began after he was ousted from his prime ministerial position in April 2022 through a parliamentary vote of no confidence. Since then, he has faced over 200 legal cases, which his party claims are politically motivated. Most recently, Khan has been acquitted or granted bail in numerous cases, yet several remain pending, particularly those related to the violent protests that erupted on May 9, 2023, following his arrest on corruption charges.

The ex-prime minister’s legal woes include allegations connected to a land corruption case involving Al Qadir University, where Khan and his wife, Bushra, are accused of misappropriating billions of rupees in exchange for legalizing a significant amount of money that was repatriated to Pakistan by the UK during PTI’s tenure. Khan has publicly decried these charges as part of a broader political campaign to discredit him and his party ahead of the upcoming February 2024 elections.

A UN human rights working group has also weighed in, stating in July that Khan’s detention violated international law. Meanwhile, in a leaked audio conversation, Khan reached out to U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Moore Waters, pleading for her assistance in highlighting the human rights violations occurring in Pakistan and the increasing crackdown on PTI members following the unrest triggered by his arrest.

The political landscape in Pakistan is further complicated by allegations of electoral irregularities. While Imran Khan did not run in the latest elections, candidates he endorsed secured the highest number of parliamentary seats but failed to form a government due to a lack of allied support. His rivals managed to establish a coalition government, raising suspicions of unfair practices similar to those alleged during Khan’s own ascent to power in 2018.

Historically, elections in Pakistan have been marred by accusations of rigging and lack of transparency. The opposition parties at the time of Khan’s election claimed that the establishment had manipulated the political landscape to favor him. A survey by the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) indicated that the 2024 elections received the lowest fairness score of any general election since 2000.

As the U.S. lawmakers’ call to action gains traction, the international community continues to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the need for fair treatment and due process for political figures like Imran Khan in Pakistan’s increasingly turbulent political environment.