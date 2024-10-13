UN Accuses Israel of “Flagrant” Breach After Tanks Forcefully Enter Lebanon Peacekeeping Post

BEIRUT: The United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon has accused Israel of “shocking violations” following an incident where two Israeli tanks forcefully entered a UN post early Sunday in Ramyah, near the Israeli-Lebanese border. According to the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the tanks destroyed the gate to demand the camp’s lights be turned off. Hours later, nearby rounds fired caused smoke to infiltrate the post, leading to skin irritations and gastrointestinal issues among 15 peacekeepers.

UNIFIL condemned the incursion as a “flagrant violation of international law” and reminded all parties, including the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), of their duty to protect UN personnel. Tensions have escalated in the region since near-daily cross-border clashes began last October between Hezbollah and Israel, following a Hamas attack on southern Israeli communities.

The Israeli government has urged UNIFIL to withdraw five kilometers north amid its ongoing military actions against Hezbollah, citing the UN’s failure to prevent the militant group’s operations near the border. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed UN peacekeepers are being used as a “human shield” for Hezbollah and advised their withdrawal to avoid further injuries, following recent incidents where five UN soldiers were wounded.

Despite Netanyahu’s calls, UNIFIL remains resolute in its decision to stay, citing the importance of maintaining a UN presence in the area. Lebanese Prime Minister Nijab Mikati condemned Netanyahu’s remarks, accusing Israel of defying international laws and escalating aggression.

UNIFIL peacekeepers have been stationed in southern Lebanon since 1978 to maintain stability along the Blue Line, the UN-recognized boundary between Lebanon and Israel. Recent incidents have drawn international criticism, with countries like France, Italy, and the UK expressing concern over the safety of UN forces in the region.